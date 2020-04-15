The Storage Business Owners Alliance (SBOA) Launches Online Marketplace to Serve Other Industries

New entity known as "Business Owners Alliance" (BOA)

Our goal is to provide a full business product and service marketplace” — Jeniece Carter-Rae, CEO of the BOA

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The executive team behind the nationwide self storage buying group, Storage Business Owners Alliance LLC (“SBOA”) (TheSBOA.com) has launched a new online marketplace to serve virtually all business types and industries. The new business is known as the “Business Owners Alliance LLC” or (“BOA”) (TheBusinessOwnersAlliance.com).

With this new initiative, BOA can provide more value to SBOA members for other business interests outside of the storage industry.

The BOA partners with larger companies to offer exclusive discounts to the organization’s existing clientele and their employees. Vendor partnerships include: home financing from Quicken Loans, HVAC manufacture direct equipment and maintenance services from Motili, credit card processing from International Bancard, employee background services through Logi-Serve, short-term business financing through Credibly, web design and marketing services through Vivial, full-service insurance solutions for both personal and business insurance needs, as well as PEO & payroll services through our brand InsureGroup.

“Our goal is to help businesses improve efficiencies, reduce costs, eliminate the hassle of vetting vendors, and provide a full business product and service marketplace at your fingertips. We are enthusiastic about our newest partnership with Quicken Loans, which will add value not only for our members, but their employees,” Jeniece Carter-Rae, CEO and Co-Founder of the BOA, stated.

For more information, please email BOA at Info@TheBusinessOwnersAlliance.com or visit TheBusinessOwnersAlliance.com



