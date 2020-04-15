Homethrive Offers Hope for Seniors, Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 14 million older adults live alone. Social isolation and loneliness--even without social distancing--can be as damaging as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Homethrive offers hope for these seniors.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interacting with aging family members has become more difficult during this time of social distancing. As a result, many seniors must choose between risking their health and forgoing important resources and services.

Homethrive, an essential service, has reported a 35 percent jump in enrollments since social distancing was implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic just weeks ago. The company offers nationwide support services to families with aging loved ones to enable seniors to thrive with dignity at home—wherever home is.

Frequent check-in phone calls, Homethrive Cares™ Kits (biweekly activity packages), and virtual discussion groups are among the services Homethrive has added during the pandemic. Additionally, its Care Guides, all of whom are social workers, continue to arrange concierge-type services for medication delivery, personal care items, groceries, meals, and more.

“One of our goals has always been to decrease social isolation,” said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO of Homethrive. “During this time of social distancing, our Care Guides are doing a phenomenal job each day reaching out to families, combatting loneliness, and offering assistance to an at-risk population.”

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 28 percent of older adults—about 13.8 million seniors—live alone. Research reveals that social isolation and loneliness can leave seniors vulnerable to cognitive decline, depression and heart disease—even in good times. The US Health Resources & Services Administration noted that loneliness is as damaging as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Marcy Darlin of Illinois first heard about Homethrive in December when her company was offering it as an employee benefit. At the time, she thought it wasn’t something her family needed. Her 82-year-old father who lived in Florida rode his bike 15 to 20 miles a day. But in January, he developed congestive heart failure. She changed her mind.

The family’s Care Guide, Erin Schlossberg, MSW, originally supported Darlin and her siblings. Robert wanted to manage on his own his daughter said.

“When COVID-19 hit, we were all in a panic,” said Darlin of her and her siblings. “The doctor said my dad would not survive if he got it. He was planning on taking the bus to get groceries and other essentials.”

Homethrive was able to arrange for regular grocery delivery, and was eventually able to source paper products that were in short supply.

Darlin said to tell other families, “There is hope. That’s the biggest thing it gave me. The relief and the hope that I felt. Erin was just so calm. She knew just what to say.”

“I’m very grateful for the help,” said Robert (Bob) Darlin about the ongoing services.

About Homethrive: Homethrive offers member subscriptions of customized personal support services to help manage concerns about aging parents or loved ones. The company matches each client and his or her family with one of its social workers (Care Guides) who develops an ongoing trusted relationship with the family.

Often the Homethrive members are employed adult children of aging parents, but the support is also available to others, such as those who are retired, those with an aging spouse, sibling, aunt/uncle, or neighbor, and seniors themselves. The goal of the support is to help loved ones thrive at home with dignity, wherever “home” is. Homethrive is available throughout the United States—even in rural and remote areas.



