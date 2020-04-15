When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 07, 2018 FDA Publish Date: April 15, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sulfites Company Name: Wells Collection Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Wells Collection Inc of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 8 ounce packages of Rely Brand Dried Longya Lily because the product contains undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

Rely Brand Dried Longya Lily was distributed at retail supermarkets in New York & Texas. The product comes in an 8 ounce, clear plastic package marked with ITEM NO: 66066 on the label. The product UPC code is 8-8468702199-8.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the product, which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the Rely Brand Dried Longya Lily revealed it contains 92.9 milligrams per serving.

Consumers who have purchased Rely Dried Longya Lily are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-381-2388.