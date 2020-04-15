Animal Wellness Lauds House Members for Introducing Resolution Calling for Closure of “Wet Markets”

Dr. Anthony Fauci

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Wellness Action today applauded U.S. Reps. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, for introducing a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives calling on all nations to permanently close “live wildlife markets.” In addition, Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Ted Yoho, R-Fla., Scott Perry, R-Pa., Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., Michael Guest, R-Miss., and Steve Watkins, R-Kans. Also joined in cosponsoring the resolution that was introduced last night.

Chabot’s resolution comes on the heels of a letter more than 60 Members of Congress, led in the Senate by U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sent to directors of the World Health Organization, World Organisation for Animal Health, and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, noting that scientists “studying zoonotic diseases — diseases that jump between animals and humans — have pointed to the close proximity of shoppers, vendors, and both live and dead animals at wildlife markets in countries around the world as prime transmission locations for these pathogens.”

“U.S. citizens are sheltering at home, out of work or not at their work offices, or sick in bed or hospital beds because of a highly infectious and sometimes deadly virus launched from a wet market in China,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “The federal lawmakers who acted yesterday know action on a global scale is required to prevent a recurrence of the next microbiological catastrophe. Not since World War II has there been a world event of this consequence.”

“An unsanitary live wildlife market in Wuhan, China, launched the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio. “That is why I introduced the Live Wildlife Market Resolution to call attention to the threats posed by these markets and by animal-to-human disease transmission to the health of all nations. The legislation also shines a light on the gross inhumanity animals suffer at these markets. Clarifying these links will help us to better understand and prevent future pandemics together. Further, facts matter, and the CCP’s deliberate obfuscation of the origin of COVID-19 matters. We cannot meaningfully call for the closure of live wildlife markets unless we are first willing to fight through the wall of CCP disinformation to affirm the basic fact that such a market (in addition to CCP incompetence) launched the Coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, the CCP’s information warfare cannot be separated from this public health and animal welfare crisis.”

The resolution quotes Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who said proper authorities ”should shut down those things right away.”

"We are tremendously grateful for Congressman Chabot’s diligent work in sounding the alarm about these live wildlife markets," added Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action.

AWA’s staff has written a series of essays about existing and emerging threats from certain animal-use practices, including wet markets, cockfighting, factory farming, game farms, and FDA’s requirements for animal testing.

