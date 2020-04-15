Creed announces early commencement of GLAS balancing payments worth €26m to farmers

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has announced today that GLAS balancing payments will commence by the end of this week. Over €26m in GLAS balancing payments will start issuing to over 42,300 farmers who are participating in the GLAS Scheme and will reach farmer’s bank accounts early next week.

The balancing payment represents the final 15% of the 2019 payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken last year.

Commenting on the payments the Minister said “At this difficult time I am pleased to be in a position to commence these GLAS balancing payments a month ahead of schedule. The payments this week will issue to over to over 42,300 farmers representing 87% of GLAS participants and bringing forward this payment should significantly improve cashflow on Irish farms in these challenging times. It is an important part of our response to the impacts of Covid-10 on Irish farm incomes”.

The Minister added “Today’s payment of over €26m brings to almost €800m the total payments made to date in respect of GLAS. Our priority now is to continue to make payments to other applicants as they become eligible and we will continue to make payments on an ongoing basis”.

The Minister encouraged any farmers with queries in relation to GLAS to direct them by email to GLAS@agriculture.gov.ie and farmers should wait until they hear from DAFM by early next week as to whether their payment has issued before making contact. The GLAS helpline is also available but applicants may experience delays in accessing this service due to current high usage and the email is the best route for any queries.

