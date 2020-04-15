Titan Advisors LLC to Assume Management of Alternative Investment Group Funds

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Advisors, LLC (“Titan”), a registered investment advisory firm based in Stamford, CT, with $4 billion of assets under management, announced a strategic transaction with Alternative Investment Group. Titan will assume the management of several of Alternative Investment Group’s Funds and Sam Sussman, Portfolio Manager and Head of Investment Strategy at Alternative Investment Group, will join Titan and take the lead in managing those Funds.



Sussman commented, “I look forward to working with Titan’s experienced investment team and continuing to deliver for our investors the strong risk-adjusted returns that have always defined our strategy. The investment approach will not change as a result of the transaction and the Funds will continue to be managed to bring our investors the consistent results that we have generated over our history.”

“Alternative Investment Group was founded in 1996 by the late David Storrs who was the first Yale University endowment director and later President of The Common Fund, a then-$25 billion manager-of-managers providing investment programs for educational institutions and Stewart Greenfield who was the co-founder of Oak Investment Partners, one of the most successful U.S. venture capital firms. The firm has a long history of profitable investing in hedge funds and has been successfully running funds for the last 24 years. During that time, they have built a tremendous brand and served their investors well. It is an honor for Titan to be able to work with them and their investors. We expect the integration of the Funds into Titan to be seamless, aided by having similar philosophies and fundamental investment approaches,” said George Fox, Founder and President of Titan Advisors.

Titan Advisors

Established in 2001, Titan Advisors is a hedge fund solutions business, managing portfolios of hedge funds on behalf of institutions and high-net-worth investors. With approximately $4 billion in assets under management, and a research team of 20 people across the US, Canada and the UK, Titan is positioned to identify the most talented hedge fund managers globally. Through precise portfolio construction and management, Titan provides value to investors across a variety of business lines: multi-investor funds, custom solutions, insurance dedicated funds and specialized vehicles (unique, asymmetric co-investments, hedge fund seeding and other special situation opportunities). www.titanadvisors.com

Media contact:

Michael-Jon Romano

Sommerfield Communications

Michael-Jon@Sommerfield.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.