Anthem Forms Benefits Partnership with DecisionHR in Missouri, Providing Competitive PEO Option for Small and Midsize Businesses in Show Me State

/EIN News/ -- Saint Petersburg, Florida, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionHR, a nationwide full-service professional employer organization (PEO), today announced Anthem has selected the company to become a strategic partner in providing employee benefits to small- and medium-sized businesses in Missouri.

Effective April 1st, 2020, DecisionHR began offering ten (10) different Anthem medical and prescription drug plans with two rates; one for the wide provider network and one for the narrow provider network. The plans also include enhanced dental and vision coverage.

“Employers in Missouri deserve a PEO partner who can provide tailored, flexible, and competitive benefits options for their employees and handle all of the administrative burdens on their behalf,” said Peter Newman, President of DecisionHR. “Our product offerings provide customers the size and scope of Anthem’s network as a provider, combined with the personalized service, through a dedicated Human Resources Business Partner (HRBP) and Payroll Specialist, they have come to expect from DecisionHR.”

DecisionHR will market its plans through its distribution partners.

About DecisionHR:

DecisionHR’s industry-leading benefits and HR solutions let small- and medium-sized business owners focus on what’s truly important - running their business and boosting the bottom line. As a full-service professional employer organization (PEO), DecisionHR serves all 50 states and covers more than 30-thousand worksite employees across a wide range of industries. With nearly 25 years in the business, DecisionHR assists its clients in the areas of payroll, workers’ compensation, human resources, and benefits. DecisionHR’s headquarters are located in St. Petersburg, Florida. For more information about DecisionHR, visit www.decisionhr.com.

