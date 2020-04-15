President appoints Secretary for Political, Parliamentary Affairs

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 15 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço Wednesday appointed Fernando Bartolomeu Cativa to the position of Secretary of the President of Republic for Political and Parliamentary Affairs.,

In a decree made public, the President also appointed Pedro Fiete Correia Raimundo to the post of Secretary of the President of Republic for State Reform.

Joao Lourenço also nominated Esmeralda Bravo Mendonça da Silva as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Hélder Jonas Leonardo Chingunde Marcelino Secretary of State for Tourism.

Under the organisation and functioning of the auxiliary organs of the President of the Republic, the Head of State scraped the post of Secretariat for Regional and Local Affairs , aimed at adjusting the designation and powers.

According to the decree, the Secretariat for Political and Parliamentary Affairs takes over from the former Secretariat for Political, Parliamentary and Constitutional Affairs, and the Secretariat for State Reform.

Therefore, the President dismissed Flávio Saraiva de Carvalho Fonseca from the position of Secretary of the President of the Republic for Regional and Local Affairs.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.