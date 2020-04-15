Neue Auctions' online-only sale, April 25th, will feature books, library furnishings, Natural History and bird prints

Original painting by Edward Sheriff Curtis (American 1868-1952), titled The Vanishing Race-Navajo (1904), orotone, artist signed lower right (est. $6,000-$9,000). Large oil on canvas still life painting by Joseph B. O'Sickey (American, Cleveland School, 1918-2013), done in 1979, signed, 71 inches by 59 ½ inches ($3,000-$5,000). Oil on canvas rural farm landscape by George Gustav Adomeit (American, Cleveland School, 1937, signed and dated in a 20 inch by 24 inch frame (est. $2,000-$4,000). Stipple engraving, hand finished, by Pierre Joseph Redoute (French 1759-1840), titled Tulip Suaveolens, Tulip Odorante, circa 1802-1816, matted (est. $2,000-$3,000) Scalamandre fabric upholstered sofa by Southwood, with squared back and three loose cushions over three cushion seat, raised on squared bun feet (est. $900-$1,800).

Also featured will be works on paper, assorted estate goods and collectible knives. There will be no live bidding and the start time is 9 am Eastern time.

We put everything scheduled for the May auction into the April sale to be safe, because the future is so uncertain. Our tagline – ‘Auctions Evolved’ – is coming true as we recreate our business model ” — Cynthia Maciejewski

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neue Auctions’ online-only auction of collections and ephemera on Saturday, April 25th, will be packed with 340 lots of books, library furnishings, Natural History and orthinological (bird-related) prints, works on paper, assorted estate goods and a single-owner collection of collectible knives . There will be no live bidding and the start time is 9 am Eastern.“In this strange and grim time of COVID-19, we need to reach for and retain the parts of our former life wherever we can,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “Luckily, we still have online auctions, and the trade in ﬁne and rare and interesting goods can continue. We’re doing our best to manage selling and shipping to customers as well as serving our consignors.”Maciejewski said the April sale is bigger than originally planned. “We put everything scheduled for the May auction into the April sale just to be safe, because the future is so uncertain,” she commented. “Our tagline – ‘Auctions Evolved’ – is certainly coming true as we recreate our business model to continue working while social distancing. We’re living in a different world.”Collectible books from the family of a Civil War general and an antique dealer’s personal library are certain to appeal to bibliophiles. Included will be rare children’s illustrated books and books dedicated to Civil War and related military themes, American history, government, slavery and abolitionists, American geology with fold-out maps, and rare ﬁrst editions, including leather sets.Presidential and militaria items will be led by an autographed letter signed by Ulysses S. Grant, a letter signed by Woodrow Wilson, George W. Bush autographs and collectibles relating to the Civil War and World Wars I and II.The antique maps category will be highlighted by Willem Janszoon Blaeu (1571-1638) Valentia c.1662, Gales and Hurricanes, from the Admiral Perry expedition of 1855, as traced by William Redﬁeld; and Disposition of the English and French Fleets at the commencement of the Action, August 1st, 1798 from the memoirs of Lord Nelson. Other desirable maps will also be offered.Rare, highly collectible books will include a collection of works by Helen Bannerman, Little Black Sambo volumes, Andrew Lang’s The Brown Fairy Book and others, as well as 17th and 18th century books with maps, including The Ladies Flora, with a dictionary and glossary of botanical names by Richard La Galienne, with 18 hand colored plates. The in-depth study of ﬂoral lore, literature, cultivation and home and medical use has a pre-sale estimate of $100-200.Other noteworthy books include Histoire De La Guerre De Mil Sept Cent Quarante Et Un by Francois-Marie Arouet Voltaire (est. $100-$150); a Book Regarding the History of the Constitution with Anti-Abolitionist Tracts; Slavery in American History (est. $150-$300); and three 19th century books regarding privateers, naval combat and Lord Nelson (est. $100-$200).“If we can’t be free to ﬂy as we’re used to, we might as well study our feathered friends from our shelters through ornithological prints,” Ms. Maciejewski commented, referring to a collection of Amsterdam Edition prints from John James Audubon’s book Birds of America, in nine lots, double elephant folio size (est. $200-$400 per lot). The book was published in 1972 in an edition of 250 on high quality watermarked Holland wove paper of 100 percent unbleached cotton rag.Also up for bid will be first edition (1840-1844) and second edition (1856) Royal Octavo plates from Audubon’s The Birds of North America From Drawings made in the United States and Their Territories; Edward Lear’s (British 1812-1888) Black Kite, Milvus Ater, hand-colored lithograph, printed by C. Hollande (British 1789-1850) matted and framed (est. $200-$400); and three Pierre Joseph Redoute hand-finished plates, each with an estimate of $2,000-$3,000.Other lithographs will include John Gould’s (British 1804-1881) Short Eared Owl, 1832-1837, from Birds of Europe, hand-colored and printed by C. Hullmandel (British, 1789-1850 est. $200-400); and four framed reptile lithographs in decorative frames from Emory's Report of the United States and Mexican Boundary Survey by William Emory, Reptiles, 1859, matted and framed in eglomise and gilt hand-painted decorative tortoise shell pattern frames (est. $400-$600).The many antique engravings, lithographs, etchings and original works in the sale include examples by Rembrandt, Cantu, Hollar, Mahn, Guerard, van de Velde, Holden and others.The catalog also contains library furnishings and accessories from a distinguished gentleman. Items from his freestanding Cleveland Heights, Ohio personal library include the following:• A pair of extraordinarily comfortable Scalamandre upholstered fabric sofas, to be sold separately and both in like-new condition (est. $1,000-$2,000 each).• A pair of table lamps and a ﬂoor lamp after those designed for the New York Public Library, by Carrere and Hastings, architects of the library, having bronzed baluster bases with brass shades (est. $150-$300).• A gorgeous pair of Italian walnut Baroque style side tables with octagonal tops raised on quadrilateral baluster bases carved with foliate form and scrolls, raised on paw feet (est. $600-$1,200)• An antique dictionary with original iron and oak stand (est. $150-$300).Along with library work tables, torchiere lamps and other furnishings, Neue Auctions is also oﬀering unique collections such as colorful handmade custom leather cowboy boots, presidential autographs, Cleveland sports memorabilia, antique collectible toys, antique medals for riﬂe shooting from the 1930’s and a wide collection of American and European knives and weapons.Well-known knife makers include Joe Kious, Ted Miller, J.I. Cottrill, Parker, Boker, Henckles, Kebar and Kershaw. Antique bayonets, daggers and swords will include pieces by Hoﬀritz, Eikhorn and Weyersberg, plus a Spanish military bolo machete, all from the same collector.Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Virtual gallery previews will be held via the Neue Auctions website, at www.newueauctions.com . Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with all items presented fully guaranteed and vetted, and combines regular online auctions with selected art exhibitions and educational opportunities. Offering consignment services for single items or entire estates, Neue Auctions gladly assists clients in the complicated process of settling estates and general downsizing, working with private individuals, as well as trusts, estates, banks and attorneys.In addition, Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging both the current and next generation of collectors. Neue Auctions is always accepting consignments for future sales. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call Cynthia Maciejewski at 216-245-6707; or, you can send her an email at cynthia@neueauctions.com.To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Saturday, April 25th online-only auction, please visit www.neueauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



