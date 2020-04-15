There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,960 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update 14 April 2020

Cumulative Tests Conducted:  665

COVID-19 Negative: 647

COVID-19 Positive: 18

COVID-19 Recovered : 1

COVID-19 Deaths: 3

