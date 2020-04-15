Canadian General Investments, Limited Announces Election of Independent Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) is pleased to announce the addition of Marcia Lewis Brown as an independent director of the Board. Ms. Brown was elected at the Corporation’s annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier in the day, together with six returning members.

Ms. Brown is a corporate director with a background in senior positions at Canadian and international financial institutions and financial media. In addition to being Chair of Sistema Toronto and a director of the Canadian Opera Company, she is Chair of the Independent Review Committee, CIBC Asset Management Inc., Chair of the Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall Foundation, and is past chair of the TD Private Giving Foundation and The Corporation of Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall.

Established in 1930 and listed in Toronto and London, Canadian General Investments is a closed-end equity fund focussed on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income-generating instruments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



