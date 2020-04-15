Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the “Corporation”) (TSX:CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE:CGI) ( held on April 15, 2020 (the “Meeting”).

There were 14,882,241 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 71.34% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 20, 2020, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the proxies received on the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of director Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors Votes for

as a % of

votes cast Votes

withheld Votes withheld as a % of votes cast James F. Billett 14,034,758 99.50 69,865 0.50 Marcia Lewis Brown 14,032,267 99.49 72,356 0.51 A. Michelle Lally 14,049,058 99.61 55,565 0.39 Jonathan A. Morgan 13,893,988 98.51 210,635 1.49 Vanessa L. Morgan 14,044,083 99.57 60,540 0.43 R. Neil Raymond 14,034,757 99.50 69,866 0.50 Michael A. Smedley 14,046,157 99.59 58,466 0.41

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca







