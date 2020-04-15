Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. – RTIX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 22, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=rti-surgical-holdings-inc&id=2227 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=rti-surgical-holdings-inc&id=2227

According to the lawsuit, the company failed to disclose and/or misstated: (1) the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers; (2) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (3) as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

