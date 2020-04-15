Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX : CGI.PR.D) has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.



A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of the Company’s 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



