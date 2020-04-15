Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AnaptysBio, Inc – ANAB

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 26, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=anaptysbio-inc&id=2230 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=anaptysbio-inc&id=2230

According to the lawsuit, the company failed to disclose and/or misstated: (1) important data from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients’ use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time; (2) key information from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients’ average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company’s decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio’s lead drug asset, etokimab (formerly ANB020), in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

