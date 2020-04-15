Virginia Premier Waives Medical Costs, Expands Access to Care and Supportive Resources Related to COVID-19

COVID-19 costs and treatment waived for all products

/EIN News/ -- Virginia, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICHMOND, VA – In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Virginia Premier today announced several resources and measures for members and providers. They are being introduced as part of Virginia Premier’s effort to help our community meet the many challenges presented by COVID-19.

In line with federal and state measures, Virginia Premier will waive all cost-sharing related to testing and treatment for COVID-19. This includes copays, coinsurance and deductibles. These steps are being taken to eliminate any obstacles or barriers for members to get the care they need.

“We do not want our members, particularly those in Medicaid and FAMIS, to avoid getting care for COVID-19 due to their financial situation,” said Ryan McCarthy, Virginia Premier’s chief product officer. “That puts our members and the community at risk and we don’t want that. So, Virginia Premier is covering the expenses for testing and treatment for COVID-19.”

Virginia Premier is also dedicating resources on its website for members and additional resources for providers, each with up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the measures being adopted in response to it. These web pages will give members the latest information about how to stay safe and what their care options are, as well as keeping providers up-to-date on developments related to caring for our members (e.g., care guidance, billing, etc.).

The web pages are located at:

Members: VirginiaPremier.com/members/coronavirus

Providers: VirginiaPremier.com/providers/coronavirus

“Virginia Premier embraces the philosophy of one community and we are here to support Virginians through this pandemic,” said John Johnson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “COVID-19 is a health care crisis that we have to respond to not just clinically by working with our network providers, but by also ensuring everyone has access to reliable, up-to-date information.”

“We’re in this together and we realize that the public is getting a lot of information from a lot of sources,” Johnson added. “So, we've created a robust site where the general public, our members and providers can receive up-to-date information. We hope you will visit our site often.”

Through these web pages and other channels, Virginia Premier will continue to update members, providers and the broader community about changing circumstances and responses with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

-----------

About Virginia Premier

Virginia Premier’s mission is to inspire healthy living within the communities we serve, especially those in need. We do this through innovation, strategic partnerships and industry-leading healthcare. Founded in 1995 as a Medicaid HMO, Virginia Premier is the first and only nonprofit managed care organization in the Commonwealth, now serving more than 280,000 members statewide. It offers Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance exchange plans. Virginia Premier is jointly owned by the integrated, not-for-profit health system Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., and VCU Health System based in Richmond, Va.

Attachments

Gina Waldron Virginia Premier gina.waldron@virginiapremier.com



