Norsk Hydro: Sale of shares to employees

/EIN News/ -- Norsk Hydro employees have purchased shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees permanently employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 12 500, with a 50 percent discount. 83% percent of the employees entitled to the offer have subscribed and have each been allocated 422 shares at NOK 29.62 per share. The total number of shares allocated and transferred on April 15, 2020 is 1 427 204.

Norsk Hydro ASA holds 19 879 044 own shares after these transactions and the number of outstanding shares are 2 068 998 276.

