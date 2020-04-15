Hospital Beds Market to Surpass US$ 5.6 Billion globally by the end of 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hospital beds market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hospital Beds Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and others, increasing number of product launches, and increasing healthcare infrastructure by key market players. For instance, according to the Heart and Circulatory Disease Statistics 2018, from British Heart Foundation, around 1.4 million people were diagnosed with cardiovascular and circulatory diseases in England in 2017-2018.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/993

Moreover, the increasing number of surgeries are expected to drive growth of the global hospital beds market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Heart Association 2019, Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics around 3,244 heart transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2017.

Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, the New South Wales government announced a budget of US$10.1 billion for the healthcare infrastructure. The government announced that US$10.1 billion will be invested in hospital redevelopments and lease acquisitions over the next four years.

Buy this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/993

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hospital beds market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases. For instance, according to the statistics published by the British Heart Foundation around 2.2 million people were reported to have cancer in England in 2017-2018.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global market, owing to presence of key players in the region such as Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., and increasing incidence of mental illness. For instance, according to the National Alliance of Mental illness, around 47.6 million people in the U.S. suffered from mental illness in 2018.

Key players operating in the global hospital beds market include—

Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg, Antano Group S.R.L, Amico Corporation, and Midmark Corporation.

Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/hospital-beds-market-993

Market Segmentation:

Global Hospital Beds Market, By Usage: Acute Care Beds Psychiatric Care Beds Long-term Care Beds Other Beds (Maternity and Bariatric Beds)

Global Hospital Beds Market , By Application: Intensive Care Beds Non-intensive Care Beds

Global Hospital Beds Market, By Type: Electric Beds Semi-electric Beds Manual Beds

Global Hospital Beds Market, By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings Elderly Care Facilities Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Hospital Beds Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Didn’t find what you were looking for? Here are some similar topics:

DISPOSABLE INCONTINENCE PRODUCTS MARKET

Disposable incontinence products are used in management of urinary incontinence. Urinary Incontinence means losing control of bladder, due to which there is an involuntary leakage of urine. In this condition, control over the urinary sphincter is weakened or completely lost and due to this, a person urinates even when they don’t want to. This is a very common and often embarrassing problem for people.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/disposable-incontinence-products-market-3608

SAFETY NEEDLES MARKET

Safety needles are used for delivering drugs and collecting fluids from the body avoiding needle stick injuries. Different types of safety needles used by healthcare professionals constitute of fine aspirating needles, biopsy needles, hypodermic needles, pen needles, suture needles, IV catheter needles, Huber needles, blood collection needles, spinal anesthesia and epidural needles, prefilled needles, A.V. fistula needles, and cannula needles.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/safety-needles-market-3555

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.