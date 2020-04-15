Alliance Memory COVID-19 Update: Operations Continue Without Disruption

Company Delivering SRAMs and DRAMs to Medical Customers With Normal Lead Times

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that the company’s operations are continuing without disruption during the COVID-19 outbreak. For its customers in the medical market, Alliance Memory’s SRAM and DRAM products — key components in a wide range of medical equipment — are being delivered from stock or with normal lead times.



“The coronavirus pandemic is having no appreciable effect on our operations,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “Continuation of our production is secured based on sufficient stock and deliveries, while our employees are either working from home or on-site in teams and shifts and following government guidelines by keeping the obligatory social distance and avoiding direct person-to-person contact. Our Taiwan office and test and assembly partners are operating normally, and customer consulting and support are also available. As a result, our medical ICs for critical medical equipment are being delivered as usual, allowing our customers to continue providing their life-sustaining solutions around the world.”

Alliance Memory supplies SRAMs and DRAMs to customers in all facets of the medical industry. Typical end products include ventilators; lasers; ultrasound, physiotherapy, cardiology, and radiology technologies; CPAP machines; molecular, in-vitro, and blood gas diagnostic testing equipment; X-ray systems; PEC/CT scanners; pulse oximetry and airway clearance devices; defibrillators; blood pressure monitors; incubators; and more.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes NOR Flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com .

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.