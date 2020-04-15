Artec 3D Announces 2020 Class of Gold Certified Partners

Newly accredited Artec 3D Gold Partners span 25+ countries

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D, a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software , today announces its newest Gold Certified Partners. To earn the accreditation, each Artec 3D reseller had to complete a rigorous testing process that demonstrated their advanced knowledge of Artec’s comprehensive product line of 3D scanning hardware and software. With a portfolio that consists of professional long-range, handheld and desktop scanners, Artec 3D has the perfect combination of technologies to meet the 3D scanning needs of any project.

The 50 new Gold Certified Partners are part of Artec 3D’s growing network of 140 global authorized resellers that span over 65 countries. Purchasing Artec 3D solutions through a qualified reseller ensures that purchasers receive a fully verified product and access to the company’s dedicated support team, as well as qualified trainings from product experts. All Gold Partners are also fully equipped to provide online demos and trainings of Artec 3D’s hardware and software solutions to individuals interested in learning more.

Among the companies that passed gold certification testing, four organizations also reached Ambassador status. These companies possess Artec’s complete line of 3D scanners, provide the highest rated customer service and have gone above and beyond in promoting the technology.

“Year-over-year our global footprint continues to grow, as we welcome new resellers into our authorized network,” said Artyom Yukhin, president and CEO of Artec 3D. “We commend the commitment of our newest class of 3D Ambassador and Gold Partners in becoming true experts in our full range of professional 3D scanning solutions , which we continue to expand. It’s their knowledge that allows end-users of Artec 3D scanners to push the boundaries of science and education, historical preservation, healthcare, art and design, engineering and more.”

This year’s class of newly named Gold Partners and Gold Partner Ambassadors includes:

Artec 3D Gold Certified Partner Ambassadors

4C Creative CAD CAM Consultants (Netherlands)

Central Scanning Limited (United Kingdom)

GoMeasure3D (United States)

KLIB (Germany)

Artec 3D Gold Certified Partners

3D Creative (Lithuania)

3D Format (Russian Federation)

3D-Picture.Net (Germany)

3D Master (Poland)

3D Middle East (United Arab Emirates)

3D Printhuset A/S (Denmark)

3D Printing Colorado (United States)

3D Space Labs (Australia)

3DZ Group (Italy)

Algona GmbH Austria (Austria)

Algona GmbH Germany (Germany)

Algona GmbH Switzerland (Switzerland)

Antonius Köster GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Aquateknica, S.A. (Spain)

Arketyp 3D SAS (France)

B2N Ltd (Bulgaria)

Beijing Onrol Technology CO., LTD (China)

CALIBER Engineering and Computers Ltd (Israel)

Datadesign Co., Ltd (Japan)

Digitize Designs (United States)

Direct Dimensions, Inc. (United States)

Europac3D (United Kingdom)

Freedee Printing Solutions (Hungary)

Freedspace / Thinglab (Australia)

Hankook Archive Inc. (South Korea)

Hawk Ridge Systems (United States)

Hello3D Co. (South Korea)

Hiway Technologies (Egypt)

infoTRON (Turkey)

iMakr (United Kingdom)

Indicate Technologies Inc (United States)

Javelin (Canada)

JIE Technology Co., ltd (Hong Kong)

KODA (Ukraine)

Laser Design (United States)

Objex Unlimited Inc. (Canada)

Patrick Thorn & Co (United Kingdom)

Prototyping Solutions / Technical Training Aids (United States)

QUBIC (Australia)

Rapid Scan 3D (United States)

Reality 3D (United States)

Scan 3D Innovations (Sweden)

ShareMind (Italy)

Shonan Design (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Teknodizayn Makina Tasarim LTD (Turkey)

TriMech Solutions (United States)

To find Artec 3D’s full list of resellers, visit https://www.artec3d.com/where-to-buy .

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with subsidiaries in the United States (Santa Clara, California) and Russia (Moscow). Artec develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as in engineering, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology and many more.

Press Contact

Sean Welch

PAN Communications for Artec 3D

Artec@pancomm.com

+1 407-734-7330



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.