ISG Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

The ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, India, whose more than 450 employees provide critical support services to ISG clients and internal teams alike, was certified this month based on the findings of an employee survey conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute. The survey included questions about workplace fairness, credibility, respect, camaraderie and pride, as well as an audit of HR processes and practices.

“We are delighted to receive this certification, considered the gold standard of employer brand recognition, from the Great Place to Work® Institute,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. “With more than 1,300 professionals worldwide, ISG is committed to supporting a culture of trust, integrity, respect and inclusion that emphasizes innovation, excellence and courage in everything we do. Our aim is to create an environment where all employees can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Connors said the ISG team in Bangalore is “the backbone that supports all of our clients and employees,” adding, “This certification validates the innovative spirit, hard work and dedication that makes this team so great.”

Connors noted the Bangalore team, working from home since a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was declared by the India government on March 24, “hasn’t missed a beat.”

“We were fully prepared for the lockdown, having tested our business continuity plan just the week before,” said Connors. “Our team has performed flawlessly, ensuring our clients continue to receive high-quality service delivery through our secure technology, systems and processes.”

ISG was one of more than 4,000 companies in India assessed by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years. Each year, Great Place to Work® Institute partners more than 10,000 organizations around the world to help create and sustain a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

