OpsRamp Recognized on JMP Securities’ 2020 “Hot 100” List of Top Private Software Companies

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , a modern SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure discovery, monitoring, management, and automation, was included in the JMP Securities’ “Hot 100” List of Best Privately-Held Software Companies. The Software Equities Research team at JMP Securities created the list based on criteria such as financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customer traction and market potential. The report mentioned OpsRamp in the IT Operations category and highlighted the platform's ability to help customers “manage their cloud and on-premise infrastructure into one digital operations command center.”



“It’s an honor to be named to this list of leading private software companies, especially during a time when IT leaders are challenged with managing remote workforces and delivering business value during difficult economic times,” said Darren Cunningham, VP of Marketing at OpsRamp. “Our mission today remains the same as it was at our founding—to simplify and transform IT operations and infrastructure management and empower our customers and partners with the visibility, intelligence, and automation they need to accelerate digital transformation. We are committed to helping our enterprise and MSP customers deliver the performance, reliability and resilience they need during this global pandemic.”

OpsRamp focuses on applying AI-enhanced automation to help IT operations minimize the heavy manual work of accurately responding to alerts and resolving issues quickly for business continuity. In February, the company announced OpsQ Recommend Mode , which delivers explainable and transparent analytical recommendations for first-response and incident creation. Also in February, OpsRamp was named to the CRN® 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2020 , which recognizes companies for originality and innovation in product development, quality of their services and partner programs, and success in helping their customers save money and maximize the impact of their cloud computing technology.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp makes it easy to control the chaos of modern digital infrastructure. The OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform discovers, monitors, manages, and automates hybrid environments to simplify and transform IT operations management.

