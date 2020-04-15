Amr Salem is Appointed Chief Executive Officer for Quantela

Smart Cities Veteran to Lead Company as Their Global Reach Expands

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Cities innovator, Quantela , today announced that they have appointed smart cities and internet of things industry veteran Amr Salem to the position of Chief Executive Officer.



Salem’s appointment to CEO is a direct response to Quantela’s continued expansion into the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Dubai, India and Netherlands markets. Quantela employs more than 250 professionals worldwide, with over 100 live deployments of their technologies throughout the globe.

“Amr’s appointment to CEO marks another important milestone in Quantela’s continued advancement,” said Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantela. “We will look to him to lead the company as we forge ahead in a diverse and challenging global market. Amr understands the urgent need and the intrinsic benefits of smart cities and can lead the company toward greater success.”

Prior to joining Quantela, Salem served as Corporate Vice President for Cisco’s Global Public Sector where he drove the company’s strategy and go-to-market operations for federal, state and local governments, education, defense, public safety, healthcare, utilities and transportation. Earlier, Salem served as Cisco’s Global Managing Director for Emerging Solutions, Go-To Market where he also focused on smart cities technologies.

Quantela’s smart city solutions combines machine-generated data with human-generated data to provide governments with deeper insight and greater efficiencies in public health, transportation, parking, environmental management, waste management, safety and security, traffic, energy consumption and emergency management. The company is partnered with Cisco, Microsoft, Bell Canada, AWS, Qualcomm, Hitachi, L&T, Bel India Accenture and others.

About Quantela Inc.

Headquartered in the USA, with a presence in Europe and Asia, Quantela’s smart city platforms enable governments to reduce their energy consumption, improve traffic flows, reduce crime, optimize waste collection and management, improve air and water quality, reduce carbon emissions, monitor public health and more. Quantela’s AI-powered Recommendation Engine deploys predictive analysis to forecast future capacity requirements for traffic, crime, weather, disaster and emergency response. For more information, visit, http://www.quantela.com

