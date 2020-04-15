Digipath to Import & Export Cannabis Genetics via Health Canada R&D License

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) (“DIGP” or the “Company”), a leading independent analytical testing laboratory, data analytics and technology firm focused on the cannabis and hemp markets, is pleased to report that it has been granted permission to import and export non-psychoactive genetics from Health Canada via the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary VSSL Enterprises Ltd.



The import permits will enable the Company to import CBD and CBG seeds and grow them at three sites for the purpose of demonstrating that they are compliant, and to subsequently register them to Health Canada’s list of approved cultivars for worldwide export and distribution. It will also allow the Company to import unique Genetics expressing CBG and CBN.

“This permission essentially gives our Company the ability to interact and engage with a global network of companies in the international cannabis economy and to greatly accelerate our penetration into new markets,” said Kyle Remenda, CEO, Digipath, Inc. “The company will be growing a variety of approved cultivars under the existing Research and Development license, with an ultimate goal of registering the genetics within the legal framework of Health Canada and to sell them to hemp producers, not only outdoor cannabis cultivations.”

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, and new canna-tech for the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

VSSL is a provider of agritech consulting solutions in the areas of genetics, tissue culture, cultivation, analytical testing and predictive tools.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

