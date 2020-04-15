Sumo Logic and Zyston Partner to Deliver Secure Remote Workforce Monitoring

Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Use Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM Solutions for Real-Time Security Intelligence to Monitor Remote Access Technologies

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence , today announced a formal partnership with Zyston , a strategic managed security service to provide remote workforce monitoring services delivered through the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform,™ to give companies full visibility of their security posture and help them effectively manage security and compliance in hybrid environments. By leveraging the real-time security intelligence and insights from Sumo Logic, Zyston can now help customers monitor their remote access technologies and critical collaboration platforms used during this new remote workforce era.



To help consolidate, tune and maintain day-to-day security operations, Zyston clients use Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to consolidate multiple security services under one platform and gain a unified view of all security events for managing alerts, run analytics for rapid detection of threats, enable deep forensic investigation, and accelerate incident response. In addition, Zyston offers Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Enterprise to help clients address the challenges facing today’s modern Security Operations Center (SOC). With this offering, Zyston clients can automate the manual work for their security analysts to save time and shift their focus to higher-value work. In addition, SOC teams can use real-time security intelligence and insights to quickly identify evidence of a compromise and improve time to respond to a cyber attack.

Secure Monitoring Solutions for the WFH Era

As part of the partnership, Zyston is leveraging Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM as part of its Work-From-Home solution , to provide a lightweight offering that monitors business-critical apps like Microsoft Office 365, VPN and Zoom to keep employees engaged and productive during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“As we continue to adapt to the current global health pandemic, many organizations have a majority of their employees working from home to maintain social distancing and safety. Real-time situational awareness is paramount for companies to ensure secure use of remote access VPNs, email, and team collaboration platforms,” said Mark Coltharp, executive vice president, Zyston. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sumo Logic to more broadly, incorporate their Cloud SIEM technology into our Security Operations Center Threat Modeling Lab that allows customers to simulate threats and model SOC operational responses.”

Zyston joins a growing list of managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) as part of Sumo Logic’s partner ecosystem . As more organizations go through digital transformation they are increasingly turning to managed security providers to help them deal with many of its complexities. Since including MSPs and MSSPs into its program, Sumo Logic has brought onboard several new partners in this segment to provide their enterprise customers with a platform for comprehensive monitoring, security, and management to support their modern applications.

“Our partnership with Zyston further exemplifies our commitment to empowering resellers and solution providers with the knowledge and insights into how Sumo Logic can be implemented across the technology stack for full-spectrum visibility,” said Jabari Norton, VP of Global Partner Sales and Alliances for Sumo Logic. “We’re excited to partner with Zyston to help our joint customers leverage continuous intelligence and real-time security insights to reduce complexity, automate and speed threat detection and response, and filter the real threats from the noise.”

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a leader in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,000 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, California, and is backed by Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, DFJ Growth, Franklin Templeton, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Tiger Global Management. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contacts

Melissa Liton

Sumo Logic

mliton@sumologic.com

(650) 814-3882

Harper Schmidt

PAN Communications for Sumo Logic

sumologic@pancomm.com

(415) 544-7220



