BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q1 2020

Quarterly study finds internet speeds down to six-month lows across more than 25 percent of U.S. states; pandemic highlights access to broadband internet is a necessity for all Americans

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to BroadbandNow’s ( https://broadbandnow.com ) quarterly, “The State of Broadband in America” study for the first quarter of this year, internet speeds were slower in March across 16 states compared to the previous five months and the coronavirus pandemic has cast a spotlight onto the widespread digital divide in the U.S.



The State of Broadband in America, Q1 2020 can be found at:

Since BroadbandNow’s quarterly and year-end report in January ( https://broadbandnow.com/research/q4-broadband-report-2019 ), the digital divide is now more than ever front and center as an issue facing the U.S. Access to an affordable and reliable internet connection has been found to be more important than any time in the U.S. and globally.

In addition, today’s internet infrastructure is being tested like never before as tens of millions of workers and students are relying on their connections to stay safe and productive.

“The importance of a strong internet connection has never been under a microscope, like it is today,” said John Busby, managing director of BroadbandNow. “In this difficult time for America and the world, the digital divide in the U.S. is demonstrating the critical necessity of broadband currently and to our future.”

