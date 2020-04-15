VIDIZMO helps Zoom customers securely store, manage and distribute meeting recordings

VIDIZMO LLC

VIDIZMO Offers Zoom Customers a Discount Amid the COVID-19/Coronavirus Pandemic

TYSON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIDIZMO, a Gartner-recognized enterprise video platform, today announced a new release of its integration with Zoom, a leader in modern enterprise video communications. Available on the Zoom App Marketplace, VIDIZMO is offering its video streaming and management solutions, namely EnterpriseTube and Virtual Academy, for free for the initial two (02) months through Azure Marketplace and AWS Marketplace. Furthermore, VIDIZMO is offering a 20% discount through VIDIZMO Cloud for all Zoom customers to help organizations bridge communication gaps and address business continuity challenges resulting from COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic. This integration brings together Zoom’s video communication platform and VIDIZMO's video content management platform, allowing Zoom customers to securely transform recorded meetings into manageable, searchable, and shareable on-demand videos.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video conferencing is becoming crucial for communication and business continuity and as a result, organizations are increasingly starting to need a secure repository to automatically ingest, store, organize, edit, and share these recordings in a secure multilingual portal. To solve these challenges, VIDIZMO offers a secure and scalable YouTube-like video platform, creating an end-to-end video communication and management solution to store, manage, index, search, and share Zoom recordings.

The solution automatically uploads Zoom recordings to VIDIZMO's video platform. Once uploaded, the Zoom recordings are encoded for optimal playback on any browser or device and then indexed for Google-like platform and inside-video search, enabling viewers to search on any spoken word, faces, or shared text from within the meeting, such as presentations. Also, VIDIZMO's Artificial Intelligence (AI) features allow you to find and select specific parts in the video where a particular person spoke by clicking on the face (displayed at the side of the video) of the speaker they want to hear.

Aleks Swerdlow, Product Marketing Manager for the Zoom App Marketplace, said, “We’re always looking for ways to give our customers the ability to do more with Zoom. We are excited to have the VIDIZMO Video Content Management & Portal integration go live on our Zoom App Marketplace to help Zoom customers store, share, and search Zoom Meeting recordings securely.”

"Online meetings are an incredibly efficient way to exchange ideas and expertise, especially during quarantines, lockdowns, and work-from-home policies that have greatly driven up the demand for video communication tools that allow people and organizations to try and maintain some semblance of business as usual,” said Nadeem Khan, CEO of VIDIZMO. “Yet the value of these meetings is ephemeral unless the meetings are recorded and stored in a searchable video platform. Through our integration with Zoom, we provide an automated workflow for publishing these recorded meetings, replaying them in full fidelity, and making any instance searchable that is discussed or shown in the meeting."

VIDIZMO understands the security and privacy concerns of customers around recorded meetings, such as saving to a storage space that isn't protected by a password or recorded videos being found by anyone searching online. Therefore, VIDIZMO adheres to the industry's highest standards for platform and content-level security to keep your recorded meetings and digital assets password protected. VIDIZMO delivers a highly collaborative video ecosystem while driving the best security practices to maintain organizational data integrity and confidentiality. Security features such as Single Sign-On (SSO), Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), channel and user segregation, and password-protected videos are some of the security features that VIDIZMO offers to Zoom customers. These security features provide them with control and the confidence they need to securely upload Zoom recordings flexibly and firmly into the environment of their choice.

Zoom users can also securely embed videos and playlists into learning management systems (LMS), content management systems (CMS), customer relationship management systems (CRM), and other web portals. They can also audit employee viewing activity through VIDIZMO audit logs and analytics to ensure compliance with internal policies and industry regulations.

Furthermore, VIDIZMO offers Zoom users several options for secure content storage, either on-premises, on any customer-owned or VIDIZMO hosted & managed cloud such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). These types of cloud providers help customers address security and compliance issues at every stage of their cloud journey; moreover, Zoom users can also implement a hybrid deployment to leverage the benefits of both the environments.

From GDPR to the recent Australian privacy laws, these regulatory responses are becoming prevalent, and to accommodate such privacy laws, VIDIZMO allows Zoom recordings to be stored behind a firewall and some in the cloud in another geographic location such as Germany, enabling a flexible storage solution. Businesses can store their recordings in any location in the cloud or on-premises, host some Zoom recording on any number of on-premises locations while others in the cloud, and intelligently branch users to the appropriate location.

Recorded meetings sometimes require minor editing before making them shareable as Video on Demand (VOD). VIDIZMO portal provides a basic edit to trim recorded meetings and allows sharing of the edited version easily with selected or anonymous viewers. Also, organizations can move all or some recordings off Zoom. VIDIZMO offers recording deletion from the Zoom cloud, enabling content security and improving resource usage.

The discounted solution between VIDIZMO and Zoom Video Communications can be found by following this link (https://www.vidizmo.com/covid-19-support/)

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO (http://www.vidizmo.com) is a Gartner-recognized Enterprise Video Content Management System that empowers businesses with a comprehensive solution to deliver live and on-demand video streaming and digital asset management services in the cloud, on-premises or hybrid model. VIDIZMO offers a wide range of products, each one serving a diverse set of enterprise needs across all industry verticals such as the corporate sector, education, healthcare, law enforcement, media, and more.

With a consolidated video streaming and asset management portal, VIDIZMO fulﬁlls enterprise needs for corporate communication, training, learning, law enforcement, digital media management, marketing, and sales, among others. Available in a flexible range of licensing models, VIDIZMO also leverages an organization's existing IT systems by offering seamless integration with enterprise applications and services. A Microsoft Gold, Application and Co-Sell partner, VIDIZMO provides differentiated and enterprise-ready solutions built on Microsoft technology stack, along with enterprise-grade cloud security, compliance, and innovation.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

VIDIZMO and ZOOM Integrate to Solve Your Video Management and Sharing Challenges



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.