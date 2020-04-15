UK Patients to Access First-Ever Export of Australian Medicinal Cannabis Oil

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



Little Green Pharma confirms first ever export of Australian medicinal cannabis for patients

LGP is one of only a few companies with GMP-licensed medicinal cannabis products available in the UK

The UK industry is forecast to grow to £1.05 billion (A$2.10 billion) by 2024, with an expected 400,000 patients being prescribed medicinal cannabis(1)

MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (FRA 2LQA) (“ELIXXER” or (the “Company”) is pleased to update that its pharmaceutical medical cannabis partner, Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) of Australia, has successfully exported their first shipment of medicinal cannabis products for patients into the UK.

The products are to be distributed in the UK by Astral Health, a UK-based specialist importer and distributor of medicinal cannabis products and subsidiary of the LYPHE Group. The products were imported under the purchase agreement between the Company and Astral Health previously announced to the ASX on 19 February 2020.

On 2 March 2020, the UK Home Office and MHRA announced that import permits may now be granted based on anticipated prescription quantities. This announcement sees improvements made to the access pathway for medicinal cannabis, increasing the efficiency of the process of exporting products to the UK.

LGP Managing Director Fleta Solomon said:

“Little Green Pharma is one of a few companies with GMP-produced cannabinoid medicines available in the UK. We are proud to be leading the charge in helping patients across the globe access quality Australian medicinal cannabis products.”

Australia’s Minister for Health, the Honourable Greg Hunt said:

“This first export of Australian-produced medicinal cannabis oils to the UK marks an important step in fulfilling Australia’s vision of building a global medicinal cannabis industry capable of supplying quality medicinal cannabis products to both Australian and overseas patients.”

About Elixxer Ltd. ( www.Elixxer.com )

ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF). Through its partners ELXR presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

About Little Green Pharma (www.littlegreenpharma.com)

Little Green Pharma is a vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business with operations from cultivation and production through to manufacturing and distribution.

The Company has an indoor cultivation facility in Western Australia and an exclusive partnership with a GMP- licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer for the production of its own-branded range of medicinal cannabis products.

Little Green Pharma products comply with all required Therapeutic Goods Administration regulations and testing requirements. With a growing range of products containing differing ratios of active ingredients, Little Green Pharma supplies medical-grade cannabis products to Australian and overseas markets.

The Company has a strong focus on patient access in the emerging global medicinal cannabis market and is actively engaged in promoting education and outreach programs, as well as participating in clinical investigations and research projects to develop innovative new delivery systems.

