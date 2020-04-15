Cannabis Strategic Ventures to Launch its Own Cannabis Brand

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Company’s cannabis brand. The Company expects to begin selling branded cannabis products this quarter.

Management anticipates a 125%-150% jump in pricing for sales of branded versus white label cannabis.

“Moving a substantial percentage of our grow capacity into branded product sales will have a significant positive impact on sales growth and ROI,” noted Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures.

The Company is already working closely with distributors to lay a foundation for an immediate market presence. This includes the cultivation of a formal relationship with one of the fastest growing cannabis delivery services in the California market. The Company’s brand will be a featured product with this service upon launch.

The Company has also been in close contact with a number of major dispensaries and anticipates a wide distribution footprint immediately upon brand launch.

“Cannabis products have started to fly off the shelves in recent weeks,” continued Yu. “This is due to stay-at-home, hoarding, increased anxiety, and increased medical marijuana needs. Our white label cannabis business is seeing rising pricing power and a dramatic acceleration in week-over-week sales growth. This is a demand-driven dynamic. And that represents an important opportunity to launch our brand.”

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm's NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.

For more information, visit http://www.CannabisStrategic.com

