C-Bond Systems Expands Proprietary Lineup of Nano-Products with Launch of C-Bond Secure Window Film Mounting Solution

/EIN News/ -- Multi-Purpose Glass Strengthening Primer and Window Film Mounting Solution to Revolutionize Effectiveness and Simplicity of Window Film Application

Company Announces Distribution Partnership with 44Tools for Online Retail Sales to Window Film Installers Globally

HOUSTON, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced the release of its newest, proprietary product for the application of window film, C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution.

C-Bond Secure , developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers, is intended to replace C-Bond I as the industry standard for the installation of window film. The product is compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive and marine.

In order to further increase the distribution of C-Bond Secure through the worldwide window film installer network, C-Bond has entered into a distribution agreement with 44Tools , an industry leading, online retail outlet with a comprehensive line of tools and equipment for the professional application of window film, with a robust customer base of window film installers globally.

“C-Bond Secure is uniquely formulated to provide our core glass strengthening product, an enhanced slip agent and reduced fogging,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond. “This new and improved formulation continues the effectiveness that our customers have come to expect from our patent-protected product lines. Our ongoing research and development program continues to bring improved products into our portfolio, driving market traction and building a growing revenue base with leading commercial and industry partners.”

Silverman added, “44Tools is one the fastest growing online providers for window film installation, making it an ideal addition to our list of distribution partners. 44Tools is well placed to supply a wide variety of global window film installers and we are excited to offer them an unbeatable product in C-Bond Secure. They can provide excellent service to our customers and as one of the leading window film application tools and equipment distributors, they are an ideal partner to drive forward our growth as we expand our product range throughout 2020.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that C-Bond Secure will revolutionize the effectiveness and simplicity of window film application; the likelihood that C-Bond Secure will replace C-Bond I as the industry standard for the installation of window film; the likelihood that our ongoing research and development program continues to bring improved products into our portfolio, driving market traction and building a growing revenue base with leading commercial and industry partners; the likelihood that 44Tools is an ideal partner to drive forward our growth as we expand our product range throughout 2020; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts: Luke Zimmerman Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 CBNT@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek VP, Corporate Communications C-Bond Systems, Inc. atomek@cbondsystems.com 832-649-5658



