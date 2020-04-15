euroPLX 73 Vienna Pharma Partnering Conference Postponed

HEIDELBERG, Germany, April 15, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- RauCon GmbH & Co. KG, the company who runs the leading pharma business development platform euroPLX, announces that the euroPLX 73 Vienna Pharma Partnering Conference which was to take place on June 15 + 16 will be postponed to September 14 + 15, 2020, owing to the Austrian Government’s conference ban until the end of June. The festive activities which were planned in the light of the 25th Year Anniversary in June 2020 will be completely cancelled as a precautionary measure to protect the health of participants.

Many business development executives of the pharmaceutical industries of 86 countries confirm that euroPLX is the most important business opportunities exchange for their professional work. In view of the pandemic related changes within the global pharmaceutical industries they are pressing to hold the 73rd euroPLX exchange and conference as soon as legal provisions will allow in order for them to react with business development measures.

Registrants who will be unable to travel will be able to have all scheduled one-on-one meetings and discuss business opportunities by video remote access with their partners in the conference room. A video tool which has been integrated in the online partnering system is currently being tested in a lengthy process in order to ensure its functionality.

As a specialist in pharma business development, RauCon is the global pioneer of business-only partnering events: no lectures, no presentations, no keynotes, shows, stunts, or performances. Just business. In 1995 euroPLX (www.raucon.com) has been a world first in the global scope as a pharma business opportunities exchange and conference concept.

About RauCon RauCon GmbH & Co KG of Heidelberg, Germany, is a business development service provider for the global pharmaceutical industry with regular customers in 86 countries.

Contact Dr. Norbert Rau nr@raucon.com +49 6221 4262961

Keywords: Pharma Partnering, Conference, Business Development

