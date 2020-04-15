Jordan strives to develop its digital economy

Jordan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Jordan is host to a growing number of ICT companies and has emerged as a technology start up hub for the Middle East, made possible due to a focus on ICT education and a regulatory environment which is conducive to ICT investment. It has also made great progress in the digital financial services area with support from the Central Bank of Jordan. To support further digital development; the government recently launched a Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

High-speed, reliable and comprehensive telecoms infrastructure is important for underpinning Jordan’s digital economy goals. Jordan already has a highly developed mobile sector which is led by three major regional players, and it is well supported by 4G LTE networks.

The launch of 4G services led to a growth in data revenues for the mobile operators and they are continuing to expand on these data offerings as a key focus area moving forward. The industry is also preparing itself for the next wave of developments relating to 5G and IoT/M2M.

Jordan is working towards improving its fixed broadband infrastructure, as its current penetration levels are still comparatively low. A national broadband network based on fibre is being deployed, however the majority of subscribers still utilise DSL services.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops. However, though challenging to predict and interpret, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

In addition, the report covers the responses of the telecom operators, as well as government agencies and regulators, as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

This BuddeComm report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of Jordan’s telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, telecom infrastructure, mobile operators and mobile infrastructure, supported by statistics. The report includes a range of subscriber forecasts through to 2024.

Recent developments:

Jordan is a unique market in many ways, due to its huge population growth in the last decade and the influx of refugees into the country.

Jordan has long been recognised for having a highly taxed telecom sector.

MVNOs have struggled in Jordan’s competitive mobile market, which is dominated by 3 major regional players.

The uptake of 4G grew quickly in Jordan and by 2019 penetration had reached over 90%.

Umniah and JEPCO partnered together in 2019 to deploy a fibre-broadband network.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Orange Jordan, Zain Jordan, Batelco/Umniah.

Key statistics

Middle East - regional market comparison Introduction Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Country overview Impact of coronavirus

Telecommunications market Market overview Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historic overview Telecommunications Law 1995 Telecommunications Law 2002 Regulatory authority Telecom sector liberalisation WiMAX licences Privatisation Interconnect Access Carrier PreSelection (CPS) Taxes Mobile regulatory issues Third GSM licence 3G licences 4G spectrum SIM card registration MTRs

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile broadband statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G GSM, 3G Satellite mobile Major mobile operators Zain Jordan Orange Jordan Umniah MVNOs Mobile handsets

Fixed-network operators Orange Jordan

Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network National Telecommunication Program 1995-1999 International infrastructure

Fixed-broadband market Market analysis Fixed broadband statistics

Smart infrastructure Smart city E-payments

Appendix – Historical data

