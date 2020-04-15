MannKind Receives Forgivable Loan under the Paycheck Protection Program

/EIN News/ -- Investor call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss operational update and cost-saving measures being implemented



$4.9 million forgivable loan received

Pay temporarily reduced by 20% for certain employees

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) today announced that it received a loan of approximately $4.9 million from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as lender, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) on April 10, 2020. The PPP loan matures on April 9, 2022 and bears interest at a rate of 0.98% per annum. Payments of principal and interest commence in November 2020. The PPP loan may be prepaid by MannKind at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties.

All or a portion of the PPP loan may be forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) upon application by MannKind beginning 60 days but not later than 120 days after loan approval and upon documentation of expenditures in accordance with the SBA requirements. Under the CARES Act, loan forgiveness is available for the sum of documented payroll costs, covered rent payments, covered mortgage interest and covered utilities during the eight week period beginning on the date of loan approval. For purposes of the CARES Act, payroll costs exclude compensation of an individual employee in excess of $100,000, prorated annually. Not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs. Forgiveness is reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages for employees with salaries of $100,000 or less annually are reduced by more than 25%. In the event the PPP loan, or any portion thereof, is forgiven pursuant to the PPP, the amount forgiven is applied to outstanding principal.

MannKind intends to use all proceeds from the PPP Loan to retain employees, maintain payroll and make lease, mortgage interest and utility payments.

MannKind also announced that effective April 27, 2020 (the beginning of the next payroll cycle), it will implement a 20% pay reduction for certain employees whose payroll costs exceed $100,000, including executive officers. MannKind expects to maintain this reduction for at least 10 weeks. The company does not intend to reduce pay for employees whose payroll costs are below $100,000.

Conference Call

MannKind will host a conference call and webcast to provide an operational update today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com under News & Events.

A replay of the call will be available on MannKind's website for 14 days.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties detailed in MannKind's filings with the SEC. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to MannKind’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as MannKind’s other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

818-661-5000

ir@mannkindcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.