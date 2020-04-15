Former Google Cloud Executive Joins Virtru to Lead International Operations

Renaud Perrier to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives in EMEA and APAC for Data Privacy Innovator

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , the new standard in data protection, today announced the appointment of Google’s former Head of Cloud ISV Partnerships, Renaud Perrier, as Senior Vice President of International Business Development and Operations. Based in Paris, Perrier is charged with directing Virtru’s operations, product strategy, and technology partnerships in EMEA and APAC to help the company further expand into key international markets.



A cloud industry veteran, Perrier brings more than 20 years of sales engineering, product management, and partnership development expertise to Virtru. Prior to joining the company, he co-founded We Advocacy, and before that, served as Chief Product Officer at LumApps overseeing the collaborative platform provider’s product strategy and marketing. In his roles at Google, he developed its global ISV program and helped launch Google Cloud solutions in EMEA. Earlier in his career, Perrier held sales engineering positions at Microsoft.

“We are experiencing unprecedented change as a global workforce – already more distributed than ever before – and seeing an accelerated rise in services from telehealth to distance learning, that will likely be the go-forward norm, rather than the exception. G Suite and other cloud solutions have become essential to powering the vital connection and collaboration between individuals and among businesses,” said Virtru Co-founder and CEO John Ackerly. “Renaud is a tremendous asset and joins us at a time when data has never been more valuable, and privacy has never been more important. We have seen our product usage in EMEA double year-over-year, and Renaud’s cloud and security expertise will help us further grow internationally, as we continue our mission of unlocking the power of data by creating a world where it is always under your control – everywhere.”

“Agile, secure collaboration is paramount during this time of uncertainty, especially when extended enterprises are already challenged with navigating a morass of industry regulations – chief among them, GDPR – while seeking to optimize the benefits of multicloud architectures,” said Perrier. “Virtru enables businesses to enjoy the full power and potential of G Suite and other SaaS applications, like Salesforce, while ensuring the protection of their corporate information and customer data. I’m honored to lead Virtru’s expansion in EMEA and APAC as we look to provide security at scale to critical markets within those regions.”

Virtru’s proven architecture and out-of-the-box applications for Gmail and Google Drive prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data to ensure privacy with end-to-end encryption, granular access controls, and customer-hosted keys. Virtru gives organizations the freedom to focus on their mission, innovate, and obtain the peace of mind that comes with the power of privacy. More than 5,000 organizations worldwide across several vertical markets, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, trust Virtru for data security and privacy protection.

