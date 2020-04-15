Beazley appoints Bethany Greenwood as head of cyber & executive risk

/EIN News/ -- London, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Bethany Greenwood as global head of cyber & executive risk (CyEx) from July 2020. She will join Beazley’s executive committee at the same time.

Bethany joined Beazley last September to lead the London market and US-based executive risk team, focusing on a wide range of products including US directors & officers (D&O) and employment practices liability.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Bethany has worked extensively across management liability lines, including D&O, errors & omissions and cyber programs.

She will succeed Mike Donovan who has decided to retire from Beazley after 15 years with the company. However, Mike will remain with Beazley for longer to ensure a smooth handover with Bethany and the team.

Also within CyEx, Paul Bantick, who currently leads the London market & international cyber & tech team, will take on global responsibility for cyber & tech from July.

Andrew Horton, Beazley CEO, said: “I am delighted Bethany Greenwood has accepted the role of head of cyber & executive risk. Bethany has quickly established herself as a widely respected leader within CyEx with the skills needed for the future of the team.

“Paul Bantick’s deep expertise in the cyber space and track record for building strong underwriting propositions around the world will be of tremendous value as we continue to build our global capability.

“I would also like to thank Mike Donovan for his invaluable contribution to the business. Mike has played an instrumental role in Beazley’s growth in the US and also across the group as a member of the executive committee. Bethany, Paul, Mike and the CyEx leadership team will spend the coming months working together to ensure a smooth transition.”

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2019, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

