Evelo Biosciences Appoints Neil Graham, M.D., M.B.B.S., M.P.H., as Chief Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced the appointment of biopharmaceutical industry veteran Neil Graham, M.D., M.B.B.S., M.P.H., as Chief Development Officer and a member of the Evelo Executive Team. Dr. Graham’s most recent experiences include strategic program leadership and drug development roles at Regeneron and Vertex.



“Neil is a great addition to our Executive Team as we move our programs into later stages of drug development and continue to build Evelo into a fully integrated biotech company. Neil has an exceptional track record and deep experience in leading the development of innovative biologic therapies for inflammatory disease, and in helping to build great biotech companies,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Evelo. “Neil joins our team at an important time in Evelo’s growth, as we advance EDP1815 into Phase 2 development in psoriasis and broader inflammatory disease.”

Dr. Graham joins Evelo from Regeneron, where he served as Vice President, Strategic Program Direction, Immunology and Inflammation, from 2010-2020. While at Regeneron, Dr. Graham managed and oversaw the development of a significant portion of the Regeneron pipeline portfolio, including leading the immunology and inflammation antibody products across all stages of development from preclinical to post-launch. He was instrumental in the development of DUPIXENT (dupilumab), a blockbuster monoclonal antibody, from Phase 1 through its initial launch for atopic dermatitis, as well as expanding its development into asthma, sinusitis, and eight other indications. During his tenure at Regeneron, Dr. Graham also led the product development for KEVZARA (sarilumab), an IL-6R antibody for rheumatoid arthritis, and REGN3500, an anti-IL33 antibody for asthma and COPD. As part of this role he built innovative, high-performing development teams and managed the Company’s regulatory filings, interactions with regulatory agencies, product launches, and business development and licensing activities across its product portfolio.

Prior to Regeneron, Dr. Graham served as Senior Vice President, Program and Portfolio Management at Vertex, where he oversaw the team of program leaders and managers across the portfolio from Phase 1 through launch, including Telaprevir for hepatitis C (HCV), and two innovative product candidates for cystic fibrosis which are now on the market. Previously, he held roles as CMO at Trimeris Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals and worked in HIV Medical Affairs at Glaxo Welcome. Earlier in his career, Dr. Graham was an Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at John Hopkins University, School of Hygiene and Public Health. He is the author of five chapters and books and more than 140 peer-reviewed journal articles. Dr. Graham earned an M.D., M.B.B.S., and M.P.H. from the University of Adelaide in Australia.

“This is an exciting time to join Evelo’s team, given the completely novel science and therapeutic approach to immune modulation they are pursuing,” said Dr. Graham. “I look forward to working with the team to help realize the potential for these systemically immune modulating microbes in the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer.”

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

