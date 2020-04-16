Temos and International Assistance Group Launch Cooperation

Temos logo International Assistance Group logo IEEA logo

Temos and IAG cooperation highlight the growing importance of international accreditation to global assistance groups

BERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (TEMOS), announces the launch of its strategic collaboration with the International Assistance Group ( IAG ) providing access for IAG’s partners to the Temos accredited hospitals and clinics.Two leaders in international healthcare services will work together to offer high-quality clinical and patient experience services to IAG’s partners whenever access to trusted healthcare providers is needed. Temos accredited partners will be added to IAG’s service database to accept referrals to their hospitals and clinics.According to Temos’ CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, “Temos works hard on behalf of its accredited hospitals and clinics as well as their patients to add value to the members of the Temos family. With this agreement with IAG, Temos accredited partners can receive appropriate referrals from the IAG partner assistance companies for travelers who need medical care. It is an honor for Temos to be selected by IAG as a trustful supplier and for our accredited partners to be included in their network for healthcare providers”.The International Assistance Group is the world’s largest alliance of more than 140 independently owned assistance companies, services providers, and correspondents dedicated to cross-border collaboration on behalf of travelers and insurers. IAG’s more than 123 million end-users globally including business and leisure travelers as well as expatriates and corporations will have access to Temos accredited hospitals and clinics through the IAG Partner network“Assistance companies like IAG are increasingly looking to high-caliber accreditation services such as Temos to ensure that their partnersreceive excellent clinical care as well as a quality patient experience. Temos is the first international accreditation organization to create standards specifically for international patients, including tourists and business travelers with medical emergencies but also medical tourists, while its comprehensive accreditation programs benefit all patients, states Dr. Mika. “Our accredited providers brings these credentials to each patient they serve. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration with IAG”.Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”) or medical concierge services. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth and anticipates that ISQua/IEEA accreditation will increase confidence in the marketplace and accelerate its growth.For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 11, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/



