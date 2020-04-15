Qore Technologies’ Free 3Months Usage Plan for Qorus Integration Engine Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Qorus Integration Engine in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to free use of Qorus Integration Engine to mitigate the business implications of COVID-19

We’re pleased to welcome this offer from Qore Technologies to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem to help our customers mitigate the impact of COVID-19 to their operations.” — Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qore Technologies today announced the availability of a free three-month usage and consultation plan for Qorus Integration Engine in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Qore Technologies customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Qore Technologies is offering this plan involving its IoT-driven digital process automation (DPA) and IT/OT integration solution to help organizations ensure resilience and maintain stable operations in the face of COVID-19 threats. As scaled-up testing is being implemented globally to save lives, automation is a form of ensuring livelihood by keeping all IT processes in check, and with high agility to pivot in an abruptly changing environment.

“We created this offer because we would like to help other businesses get through this unprecedented situation by giving our support and sharing our know-how on how to solve the most difficult IT/OT challenges and turn the negative impact of coronavirus into positive business outcomes,” said David Nichols, CEO of Qore Technologies. “Our solution can make an incredible difference in a very short amount of time. In the three months of the offer, we expect that even the largest organizations can realize concrete benefits through successful IT automation and digital transformation. Therefore, we can optimistically put an arbitrarily high value on our offer; however, if just one business benefits from this offer, and if we manage to save at least one job with it, we will have achieved our goal."

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re pleased to welcome this offer from Qore Technologies to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

About The MS Azure Marketplace:

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Qorus Integration Engine at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Qore Technologies

Qore Technologies is an innovative technology company empowering enterprises to continuously scale their business operations. Through our creative, elegant, robust and scalable digital process automation (DPA) platform, we have achieved enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, helping enterprises achieve operational excellence and significantly reduce operational costs through benefits of IoT-driven digital process automation.

To learn more, visit www.qoretechnologies.com.



