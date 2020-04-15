Vigorous Innovations Now Selling Pre-Workout Percussion Massagers

One of the world’s best portable deep tissue massage guns for athletes has unveiled a new version of its product.

CROWLEY, TEXAS, US, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Vigorous Innovations announced today that it has added pre-workout percussion massage guns to its online store.

“We’re very excited to offer three percussion massagers for pre-workout sessions to help sportspersons, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts,” said Justin Robinson, owner and spokesperson for Vigorous Innovations. “These massage guns prep vital muscle groups.”

Robinson went on to add that professional massage guns reduce stress, pain and tissue tension to enhance blood circulation and range of motion.

The products on offer are personal percussion massage gun - VI Premium handheld deep muscle massager, VI Pro Mini handheld percussion massager, and VI Pro Ultra-quiet percussion massager.

“VI Premium handheld muscle massager that amateur and pro athletes love being able to use at home and to take it with them on the road to events, competitions and tournaments.” Said Robinson. “Get relief for your upper and lower back, neck, chest, arms, hips, butt, legs, calves and feet with our top-rated massager for muscle knots.”

“The VI PRO Mini deep tissue massage gun comes with six interchangeable heads for every nook and cranny of your body,” Robinson highlighted. “This percussion massager is the quietest massage gun in the market. Keeping treatment quiet is a major priority when using massage guns in public. The new percussion massage gun has a 24V brushless motor and quite glide noise reduction technology that brings high power but low noise experience at 35dB-55dB only.”

“VI Pro Ultra-Quiet percussion massager is a professional percussive massager that provides deep tissue massages and stimulate blood flow before and after athletic workouts,” said Robinson and added, “The brand new massage is extremely quiet without sacrificing any power or deep tissue capabilities and can be applied to tired and sore muscles all over your body with 4 easy to adjust percussive massage heads.”

Vigorous Innovations recently started podcasting on health and nutrition issues and added podcasts on chiropractic, nutrition basics, programming subconscious mind, Crossfit training, mobility tips, scientifically designed nutrition program among others.

For more information, please visit www.vigorousinnovations.com/blog.

