Mineworx Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alberta Securities Commission and other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators granted “Issuers” in the Canadian securities industry up to an additional 45 days, to complete year-end statutory filings. The Company does not believe that it will be able to file its December 31, 2019 audited annual financial statements by its usual 120-day deadline of April 29, 2020 and will be relying on the extension.



Accordingly, as required by the conditions of the extension, the Company’s management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until its financial statements are filed, which will be on or before May 29, 2020. Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since the date of the Company’s most recent filing of its interim financial statements and Interim Quarterly Highlights for its Q3 ended September 30, 2019. The Company will be providing an update news release on the status of filing its December 31, 2019 audited financial statements by May 15, 2020.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste and Catalytic Converter recycling sectors through its collaboration with EnviroLeach Technologies. By utilizing its patented and patent pending environmentally friendly portable extraction technologies in advanced mining projects, Mineworx will increase and enhance its business opportunities by deploying cost effective, extractive metallurgical solutions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Rick Gliege, V.P. Corporate Development

250-751-3661

rick@mineworx.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.