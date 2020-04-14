Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration’s Request to Delay 2020 Census Deadlines

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Trump Administration's request to delay 2020 Census deadlines: “The Trump Administration must fully explain any request to delay the Census tally and the Census Director should fully explain how a complete and accurate count will be carried out. I will continue to work closely with Chairwoman Maloney and the House Oversight and Reform Committee to monitor developments relating to the 2020 Census. We must ensure that every person living in our country is counted, as the Constitution requires.”



