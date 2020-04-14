The Writers of the Future Writing Podcast Is One Year Old
The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is one of several tools for aspiring writers and artists found at writersofthefuture.com.
To help bridge that gap from novice writing to great writing, guests of the writing podcast over the first year have included such industry giants as Orson Scott Card (Ender's Game), David Farland (Runelords), Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn), Larry Niven (Ringworld), Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides), Robert Silverberg (Nightwings), Dean Wesley Smith (Seeders Universe), Robert J. Sawyer (WWW Trilogy), Brad Torgersen (A Star-Wheeled Sky), and Tom Doherty (Publisher of Tor). And guests of the art podcast include Larry Elmore (Dragonlance artist), Ciruelo (fantasy artist), Echo Chernik (Art Nouveau artist), Bob Eggleton (winner of 11 Chesley Awards), and Rob Prior (Spawn and Heavy Metal artist).
"The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast has become one of the writing podcasts that has something for all aspiring writers—both novice and published," stated John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press, publisher of the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future series, "while our interviews in the art podcast with established artists provide needed encouragement to persist."
With the website (www.writersofthefuture.com) acting as the hub for the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests, the history of each awards event, a listing of all Contest judges, along with how to enter the Contests is provided. Additionally, the Forum, Blog, and Podcast are easily accessed.
