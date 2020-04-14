Hand Sanitizer Available at Infinite CBD

Infinite Product Company in Colorado launches Nano CBD hand sanitizer amidst covid-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood, Colorado, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite CBD has officially launched their newest product, CBD Hand Sanitizer Spray, in their efforts to help prevent the spread of illnesses during a global pandemic. The Hand Sanitizer Spray will be an addition to the existing Nano CBD product line, dramatically increasing the bioavailability and potency for the benefit of customers. With 80% of the current inventory sold nearly four days after the launch, Infinite CBD is confident this product has met consumer demands.

The team has crafted two formulations for this product, each available in a 4oz spray bottle. Both lavender and lemon scent options will be available for purchase by retail customers and wholesale clients alike. Rightfully, this team continues their impressive record or products built from natural ingredients and cruelty-free practices.

Spray bottles were chosen over the traditional sanitizing gel style in order to maximize on the longevity of the product and offer equal coverage when being used by the consumer. The refreshing scents these products will be showcasing become more aromatic when sprayed.

The Chief Marketing Officer at Infinite CBD, Stephen Ryan, was happy to share his thoughts on the unexpected launch.

“Clearly our employees have been working from home to maintain personal health, but I have yet to see a lag in our efforts overall. After noticing every store run out of sanitation everything, I knew that we had the resources to make this product available for our customers. My team jumped on the project and here we are.”

It is the Nano CBD that takes this product to the next level. Thanks to the innovations in nanotechnology, this team has access to resources to manufacture their own Nano CBD in house. In short, Infinite CBD is able to break down the CBD particle to 1/1000 the size of an average blood cell. To consumers, this makes the product act more efficiently, quickly and offers long-term results. In hand sanitizer, the CBD nanoparticles act to help restore and replenish the skin from the wear and tear of 75% v/v alcohol.

About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers at infinitecbd.com. Starting the process to improve the quality of life is always a click away.

