County Bancorp, Inc. Provides Update on Businesses Served Through Paycheck Protection Program

Company demonstrates commitment to serving customers and communities, funding more than $50 million of SBA-approved loans so far

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank ( “the Bank”), provided an update on the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and how the Bank is committed to serving its customers and communities affected by COVID-19.



The Bank began accepting PPP applications on April 3, 2020 and as of Tuesday, April 13 it had received more than 553 applications. To date the SBA has approved 510 of these applications, totaling $79.6 million. The total dollar amount funded so far is $52.5 million from 288 loans. This represents more than 6,500 jobs supported within the Bank’s communities. The Bank expects to fund the remaining approved loans within the next couple of days.

“As a community bank, our mission is to serve the needs of businesses, families and farms,” said Tim Schneider, CEO of Investors Community Bank. “Now more than ever, we are dedicated to keeping our customers and community strong. I am humbled by how quickly our team responded in this time of need. We are leveraging the strength of our entire organization, working day and night to process our customers’ applications so they can continue to keep their businesses and farms operational. Our customers have been beyond appreciative of our support in their time of need, and we remain committed to helping our customers and communities successfully navigate this unprecedented environment.”

For more information on their business relief programs visit www.investorscommunitybank.com/covid-business-financial-relief.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Visit our Investor Relations site for details: http://investors.icbk.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com



