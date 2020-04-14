Remote Ethernet/IP Testing with PacketExpert™

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their remote ethernet/IP testing.



“Engineers that manage large Ethernet/IP networks must find ways to remotely test and monitor their networks for performance. GL Communications offers PacketExpert™ as a comprehensive Ethernet/IP testing solution with convenient remote access capabilities. PacketExpert™ can be deployed at a remote site and at a local site for an end-to-end network test,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Network tests include:

He further added, “The PacketExpert™ at the remote site can be left in ‘loopback mode’, i.e. all incoming packets are sent back to the source. The engineer can conveniently leave the remote PacketExpert™ in loopback mode indefinitely and collect all relevant statistics at the local end.”

“If the network engineer wishes to remotely access PacketExpert™, they can do so through Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). PacketExpert™ is connected to a PC on a management network. This test PC runs Windows 8/10 with RDP enabled and can therefore be easily accessed remotely.”

Additionally, PacketExpert™ can be accessed through a command line interface. The remotely deployed PacketExpert™ can run a server and listen for instructions via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Python, C# and TCL APIs are supported. The command line interface allows the engineer to fully automate the testing process.

PacketExpert™ supports many remote access methods including:

Remote Desktop Protocol

Command line interface

Web browser access (coming soon)

These remote access methods save the network engineer valuable time and money by eliminating the need to physically visit the remote site repeatedly.

