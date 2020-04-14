New Foreign Affairs minister to continue with reforms

ANGOLA, April 14 -

The official who replaces in the post Manuel Augusto, made this statements to press in the end of the ceremony for passage of portfolio which was held in the Ministry facilities.

According to the minister, the diplomacy develops itself in an organized and functional house to get diplomatic victories.

The new Angolan top diplomat reinforced that he will keep the bet on a diplomacy focused on the economic sector aiming to attract more private investment to the country, besides intensifying the bet in regional embassies.

Regarding the new coronavirus pandemic, Téte António said that the government will continue to support the national citizens abroad.

In his turn, the former minister Manuel Augusto requested the senior’s professionals of the Ministry to provide all support to the new minister to consolidate the diplomatic achievements already accomplished and to improve other achievements.