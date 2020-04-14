Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Big 7 Still Open to Spending in 2020; Expect 25% Hike in Investment

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service.

In past few years something that have not changed in Cloud Infrastructure Services is market is continued intense competition. AWS still outpaced its competitors and showing its dominance in the market. With its latest earnings its business has seen a rise of USD2.4 billion in Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018. The AWS investment of USD34.6 Billion in the segment is a robust jump of ~30% compared to 2018, the enterprise sales and marketing resources combined with the general availability of AWS Outposts and the launch of AWS Local Zones will drive further growth. Microsoft Azure’s growth rate was higher in the Q4 2019, as it gained traction in enterprise accounts and benefited from its extensive channel reach. Google Cloud continually makes progress in penetrating new enterprise customers and establishing its network of channel partners. It has substantially grown its internal enterprise salesforce over the last year and brought partners under its field organization for closer alignment. Alibaba Cloud remained the leader in China as its growth re-accelerated. It aims to expand its enterprise customer base across the rest of Asia Pacific and Europe, where it is using two-tier distribution. IBM makes hybrid move, which acquired Red Hat, and could change the landscape.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Alibaba (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Rackspace (United States), DigitalOcean (United States), Verizon (United States), Cisco Systems (United States) and VMware (United States)

The human tragedy the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on the world is incalculable and continues to grow. COVID-19 is also impacting entire industries, causing them to randomly move in unpredictable ways, directly impacting cloud services. The trend toward operating more applications, both new and existing, in public cloud environments will continue over the coming years. Organizations will look to take advantage of the unlimited access to capacity, more advanced services, such as AI and analytics, as well as APIs and other tools to accelerate their digital development. Cloud infrastructure services spending may see a slight drop in investment growth momentum for 2020 due to COVID-19 and may reach 135 USD billion. As many employees are transitioning to remote working, there is a sudden surge in demand for collaboration solutions. The share prices of collaboration tools providers have been soaring, and Microsoft announced that it now has 44 million users of the Teams platform globally, due to the high demand for collaboration solutions. At the PaaS layer, the impact is not so clear. Some developers are being sent on leave, as development projects are stalled in favor of remote working projects or until businesses can begin to operate normally again. At the same time, there are many students and developers at home with time to spend on developing new applications and solutions to problems relating to the COVID-19 crisis.

Market Trend

• Increase adoption of cloud-based technologies is the current trend of this market.

• Owing to the increased demand for efficient data sharing computing service

Market Drivers

• Increase in the investments in new digital transformation initiatives by the Government such as cloud and analytics.

• Disaster recovery and backup services.

Opportunities

• Improved data management, enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility, and better security and compliance.

Restraints

• Rigorous government rules and regulations

• The limited number of bandwidth providers

Challenges

• The acceptance rate of the cloud infrastructure services is to strengthen the responsiveness about its safety aspects and Latency in the cloud-based network which has been showcased as the main challenge for this market.

The Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (PaaS, IaaS, CDN/AND, Managed Hosting, Colocation Services, DRaaS), Application (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Others), Organization Size (Small and medium sized Enterprises (SME’s), Large Enterprises), Deployment model (Public, Private, Hybrid), Service (Compute as a Service, Storage as a Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service, Networking as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Managed Hosting)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

