State Minister calls for special attention to motherland veterans

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 14 - The Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião, Monday in Luanda, said that the former combatants and veterans of the motherland should deserve special attention in solving their problems.,

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the new holder of the portfolio of National Defense and Veterans of the Motherland, João Ernesto dos Santos, the Minister of State stressed that it was attached to the former Ministry of Defense the component of veterans of the motherland, as they were “two faces of the same coin”.

“The merger we hope for, and like what happens in other latitudes, represents not only saving resources, but above all, greater knowledge and speed in solving problems because an important part of our former comrades, less young today, or for others reasons are not in active”, he stressed.

He added that it is a moral imperative that those who yesterday lent all their youth in favor of National Independence or its consolidation, today deserve and receive due respect and attention.

“The retired general, João Ernesto dos Santos“ Liberdade ”, with a long and exemplary service record in the armed forces, is not someone unknown to us. We saw him on the former Eastern Front, then at a Military Academy in the Former Soviet Union, on the Centre Front or here in Luanda, in the former Presidential Regiment.

He is, therefore, someone deeply committed and knowledgeable of the military activity in its various components ”, he explained.

With João Ernesto dos Santos, he said, there will be three secretaries of State, also known and who need no introduction and comment - Admiral José Maria de Lima, General Afonso Carlos Neto and Lieutenant-General Domingos André Tchikanha.

