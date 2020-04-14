Introducing Snatch App: The New Revolutionary Messaging and Calling Platform for Secure Messaging

New Messaging App

Snatch App, powered by one of the industry leaders providing chatbots and AI, SnatchBot, recently launched a new generation of secure AI messaging and calling.

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The powerful innovation of Snatch App is proving to be a formidable challenger to established messaging apps, offering a messaging application with unique functionality and security to its users. Snatch App is available for free, and messaging and calling is both simple and secure. Users everywhere can not only send and receive text and video messages but also photos, documents, videos, emojis and other media, knowing that there is end-to-end-encryption. Whatsapp, Skype, Viberr and Line will find it near impossible to compete. (See the android APP on the Google Playstore)Snatch App recently announced that Ravi Jacob, former vice president, and treasurer of Intel Corporation, was appointed Chairman of Snatch App. Jacob has the experience and knowledge required to assist Snatch App to reach its goals as it adopts innovative technologies in the messaging industry to provide its users with the privacy they demand, especially for their data while it also allows for enhanced customer experience.Ravi Jacob recently stated, “It is an honor for me to be part of the team at Snatch App. Users deserve to have exemplary messaging services, and that is what we provide. Communities around the world are our partners and we aim to empower them by offering the benefits that come with a secure messaging and calling platform that can be used for free.”Offering a premium experience, the powerful messaging platform connects people with functions that have been optimized to ensure intelligent and secure communications. Secure text and end-to-end-encryption are ensured but users can also send and share photos, videos, and live locations. Calls are easy to manage, and up to ten people can take part in video conferences. Other functions that make Snatch App stand out are voice optimizing, sending and file sharing via Google Drive, Dropbox, One Drive and iCloud Drive for files up to 100MB and the ability to integrate contact lists with Yahoo, Google, and Outlook. Users can create contact cards and usernames allowing seamless connections.“The app messaging industry is exciting as new and innovative technologies can be adopted. We are at the forefront, seeking to adapt the innovation into new functionalities and systems,” remarked Henri Ben Ezra, Snatch App CEO. “We have a set of goals and we work toward them each day to improve many aspects of the customer experience. Our main priority is to offer greater security and data privacy.”End-to-end encryption at Snatch App requires a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and secure key exchange for every conversation. These are stored individually on devices so that peer-to-peer communications have multiple layered encryption power. Snatch App prioritizes security and privacy with the aforementioned and this allows users to enable these settings so that messages sent can disappear after they are seen, can be set to be deleted at a specific time, control their online statue and allowing others to see if messages have been delivered.Avi Ben Ezra, Snatch App CTO, says “Our leading product development teams and engineers have ensured that Snatch App has solutions for all users: individuals, communities or businesses. We have prioritized secrecy, message revocation, payment transfer, messaging and video calling that are all part of our signature functionalities and technologies. These all incorporate the unique AI capabilities of SnatchBot .”Snatch App is the first messaging platform and calling application that allows businesses to create and implement a bot. From the bot-building platform, they can deploy, test and interact with the bot by using Snatch App’s SnatchBot platform that is also secure and private. Bot building is easy because it requires no coding skills and bots can be accessed by business users on all channels where they are deployed. Users can access business chatbots from other channels like Facebook Messenger, Skype, Slack or WeChat, connecting directly with them in real-time.When created, the fully functional bots can also be implemented and they can execute several tasks. These can either be simple or complex and can involve structured and unstructured content. They can hold conversations, take actions, issue alerts and collect information. These bots can offer reports, execute tasks in user conversation and can integrate payments with services like PayPal, Stripe, and Facebook.Snatch App rivals many of its challengers in the messaging and calling space like Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype, Snapchat, and Facebook Messenger. Some of these, like Facebook Messenger, Skype and WeChat have huge numbers of users, with advanced features, but privacy and security may not always be top priority for some. Kakaotalk, very popular in South Korean and its neighboring country, is monitored by authorities there. On the other hand, Facebook Messenger has millions of users, but these often complain about its video quality. Even though What’s App promises its users backup for their older messages and photos, many complain that they have often lost personal information.Snatch App is set to become a leader in the messaging and calling app space offering not only security and privacy to individuals, but all-round solutions for the business world. The incorporation of bots and the ability of users to make money transfers makes it appealing to B2B users and freelancers. The global service is available in 53 languages and can be used on all devices including Windows Desktop and Android.The Snatch App leadershipConsumers have been presented with an innovative and free chat app that is revolutionary and free. Snatch App offers secure AI messaging and all-round functionality.The team at Snatch App includes some of the industry’s best professionals and includes Henri Ben Ezra, CEO with many years of experience in communications and one of the people who masterminded SnatchBot and his brother Avi Ben Ezra, CTO and one of the biggest authorities in AI research and innovation.Other team members include Johan Lamant, CFO; Ravi Jacob, Board Chairman; and Ivan Usatchev, Director.



