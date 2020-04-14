Music Artist Rowe Rowe Addresses Mental Health and the Tragedy of Suicide with New Single “Guiding Light”

Music Artist Rowe Rowe Addresses Mental Health, the Tragedy of Suicide, and Empowering the Bereaved with New Single “Guiding Light”

Rowe Rowe, a 20-year-old rapper from Los Angeles, is on a mission to positively disrupt the rap genre with his motivational lyrical rap songs.

Spending my life to help others afflicted by mental illness and creating a scholarship with the earnings from my music to honor a friend’s life. And I’m sure this answer will evolve over time.” — Rowe Rowe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world of mumble rappers spouting raps that nihilistically embrace dysfunction, it is always a figurative breath of fresh air when a new lyrical rapper comes along to embrace the essence of hip hop.

Currently attending Kenyon College where he studies history, he inspires others the way he was inspired to pursue his music dreams by a friend he met at school named Stella, whom he lost to suicide.

Stella had a deep impact on her community, and especially on Rowe Rowe. His latest single “Guiding Light,” released in September, is dedicated to the memory of Stella.

The song begins with distant pianos, a blend of Japanese inspired instruments, and R&B singing that invokes a longing and reverential tone for someone that meant so much to many. With impassioned singing, one line of the opening chorus states: “Flying through the turbulence, trying to make it through,” a direct reference to when Rowe Rowe flew out to New York for Stella’s memorial service.

The lyricist’s vocals are accompanied by triumphant drums, keyboards, koto stringed instruments, and other Japanese inspired instrumentation. Stella was Rowe Rowe’s guiding light for creativity and that light shines through as he continues to create and make a successful career.

In addition to Rowe Rowe’s passion for music, he is also committed to helping others achieve their goals and dreams. In honor of Stella, all proceeds for “Guiding Light,” will go toward mental health research. He additionally plans to partner with Kenyon College to offer a scholarship in honor of her memory.



Music is a universal language that has the power to empower. Listen to “Guiding Light” here.



About Rowe Rowe At only twelve years of age Rowe published his first songs on iTunes. When he released his first single, “The Streets,” it gained major popularity in the notable city Calabasas, in Los Angeles, County. This success translated into a thousand copies sold within the first weeks. The focus and direction of his work is the reflection of urban life, youth culture, and socially conscious social commentary.

"Guiding Light"



